Title
Academic Minute: Molecular Analysis and Trout Conservation
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Week, Christine Biermann, assistant professor in the department of geography and environmental studies, explores genetic hybrids among trout populations. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
