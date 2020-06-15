Print

Academic Minute: Molecular Analysis and Trout Conservation

By

Doug Lederman
June 15, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Week, Christine Biermann, assistant professor in the department of geography and environmental studies, explores genetic hybrids among trout populations. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

