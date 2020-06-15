Black Students ‘Disappointed’ by UNC Wilmington Chancellor's Remark

Black student leaders at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington said they were "disappointed" with a remark by Chancellor Jose Sartarelli, WECT News has reported. According to the university Black Student Union, in a conversation about how the university could show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, Sartarelli said painting a slogan such as "Black Lives Matter" on campus would be difficult because he believes "all lives matter."

“Although we too believe that all lives matter, our chancellor must realize as well as those who think the same that all lives can’t matter until black lives matter,” the group posted on Facebook. “We cannot and shall not support a university whose leadership cannot stand with us, because this is not just a movement; this is a fight for our lives. Just know, we are aware, we are listening, and we are active. The Revolution is here.”

Sartarelli sent a response to the students.

“I want to make clear, and should have done so last night, that I believe the black experience unequivocally must be the focus of efforts to increase the safety and well-being of our students and community,” he said in his response. “I also want to acknowledge that I must be open to listening, responding with sensitivity, and learning more about the concerns and needs of our Black student population. It is so important that moving forward, I do my best to respond with empathy and an open mind.”