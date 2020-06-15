Racist Video Stirs Controversy at Floyd's Alma Mater

In a video posted to social media last week, a young man uses racial slurs and derogatory language to refer to black students at Texas A&M University at Kingsville, where George Floyd, whose death last month at the hands of Minneapolis police set off a wave of national protests, attended college in the 1990s.

"If they act up, we might have to euthanize these n-----s, just like the cop did that one," the man said in the video, as black students played basketball outside a residence hall.

The university said neither the man in the video nor the one behind the camera are students at the Kingsville college.

"The university is taking appropriate action to inform the individuals that their conduct is not consistent with the values and expectations of our community," the university posted on Twitter. "Javelina Nation disavows racism and intolerance and is committed to a culture of inclusivity and respect."

Some students and community members have said a statement is not enough as far as a response, The Washington Post reported. The university Black Student Union has called for the man in the video to be banned from campus. The president of the organization said students recognized the man as someone who visits campus often to play basketball.

A university spokesperson told the Post campus officials are considering further action.