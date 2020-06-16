Title
CARES Act Formula Hurt Hispanic-Serving Colleges
An analysis of the federal formula used to allocate funds from the CARES Act to higher education institutions found that it reinforced inequities for Hispanic students.
Excelencia in Education, an advocacy organization focused on Latinx and Hispanic student success, found that Hispanic-serving institutions, or HSIs, received about $3.5 billion through the CARES Act. In the 2018-19 academic year, 539 HSIs in the U.S. educated nearly two-thirds of Latinx students.
The analysis found that HSIs received less than non-HSIs when counting all enrolled students.
The funding formula used full-time-equivalent enrollment numbers from institutions. So colleges that enroll many part-time students received relatively fewer funds per student than institutions with more full-time students. About half of students at HSIs are enrolled part-time, compared to about one-third of students at non-HSIs.
The full-time measure of the formula resulted in capturing only 66 percent of all students at HSIs. It captured 78 percent of all students at non-HSIs.
For example, using full-time-equivalent enrollment for both Harvard University and San Antonio College, an HSI, shows them each enrolling about 8,000 students. In reality, San Antonio College serves twice as many students as Harvard.
The focus on Pell Grant recipients in the formula hurt some students as well, Excelencia found. Those who worked full-time while enrolled to cover costs, enrolled part-time to save costs or started at a two-year college might not apply for Pell Grants. This disqualifies them from the CARES Act count, even though they might have economic hardships.
Graduate student workers organized to win COVID-19 protections - Jun 163 hours 39 min ago
CARES Act Formula Hurt Hispanic-Serving Colleges - Jun 163 hours 39 min ago
Ohio State Athletes Sign Pledge Accepting Risks of COVID-19 - Jun 163 hours 39 min ago
-
- 1 of 94
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Landmark Supreme Court ruling could redefine Title IX
Johns Hopkins, CHEA Release Guide for Pandemic
Author discusses his new book on a university's approach to diversity
When the National Guard came to campuses in Pennsylvania, university leaders had little power
Colleges need to help international students now (opinion)
54 Scientists Fired, Resigned Over NIH Inquiry Into Foreign Ties
Public research universities and some regional state colleges had decent admissions years
Ohio State Athletes Sign Pledge Accepting Risks of COVID-19
The importance of academic advising during and after the pandemic (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!