Ohio State Athletes Sign Pledge Accepting Risks of COVID-19

Ohio State University athletes were required to sign a pledge acknowledging the risks of COVID-19 and agreeing to take certain precautions to protect their own health and others’ before returning to campus for voluntary workouts starting on June 8, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The pledge, which was published on Twitter, states that the athlete understands “despite all reasonable efforts by the university I can still contract COVID-19” and that while the university is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health experts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, “I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 and other infections.” Ohio State athletes, and their parents if they are under 18 years old, must sign the pledge to use campus facilities and participate in activities, the Dispatch reported.

Athletes also agreed to be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine if positive or if exposed to someone else with the virus, report any symptoms to athletics staff, participate “fully and honestly” in contract tracing, physically distance themselves from others, and wear a mask while in public places, according to the pledge. Athletic director Gene Smith told ESPN the pledge was intended to educate athletes on the risks of playing sports, and the university doesn’t refer to it as a legal document.

“We're hammering our kids on that concept,” Smith said. “Social distancing is the biggest challenge we've been having. They're kids. They want to be close to one another.”

Indiana University has a similar pledge for its athletes, and some of its language is identical to the Ohio State agreement, ESPN reported.