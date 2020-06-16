School of Architecture at Taliesin Announces New Locations, Leadership

The School of Architecture at Taliesin announced Monday it will move to two new locations in Arizona.

The existing campuses in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Spring Green, Wisc., will be moved to two new sites: Cosanti in Paradise Valley, Ariz., and Arcosanti near Cordes Junction, Ariz. The school is working with state and institutional accreditors to approve the move, a press release said.

Chris Lasch, who has been serving as the school’s dean, took over as interim president in May after former president Aaron Betsky was appointed director of the School of Architecture and Design at Virginia Tech. The school also added six new board members.

The announcement comes after a months-long battle with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation about the future of the school. Previously, the school had leased sites from the foundation. In January, the board voted to close the school but reversed the decision in March. The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation decided to terminate the school's lease beginning at the end of July, and after engaging in mediation with the foundation, the two cut ties.