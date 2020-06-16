Title
Texas A&M System Creates $100M Scholarship Fund
The Texas A&M University system Board of Regents will create a $100 million scholarship fund to address diversity issues and assist first-generation students and students impacted by the pandemic.
“Historic challenges call for historic action,” Elaine Mendoza, board chair, said in a press release. “Given the economic impact families are enduring across the state, it is imperative we act now before the Fall semester begins.”
The fund will provide $10 million annually for 10 years to students of “all socioeconomic backgrounds,” focusing particularly on low-income students, first-generation students and students from “geographically underrepresented regions of the state,” the press release states.
