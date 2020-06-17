Print

Academic Minute: Body Image and Middle School Girls

By

Doug Lederman
June 17, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Week, Elizabeth Daniels, associate professor in the department of psychology at Colorado Springs, explores whether body image creates an early exit for middle school girls. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

