Dartmouth Will Replace Weather Vane That Caused Offense

Dartmouth College will replace a large weather vane on top of the college's library, because "it is clear that the images portrayed on the weather vane do not reflect Dartmouth's values," said Philip J. Hanlon, the president. The image is of Eleazar Wheelock, Dartmouth's founder, in front of a Native American, who is seated on the ground, wearing feathers and smoking a long pipe. It is more than seven feet tall. A panel will consider ideas for replacing the vane.

Native American groups have opposed the weather vane for many years.

Dartmouth was founded as a school to educate Native Americans.