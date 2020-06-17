Title
Pulse Podcast: COVID-Converted Podcast #2 (Phil Hill)
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Phil Hill, blogger and ed-tech analyst. The discussion is the second in an audio and video series in response to the impact of COVID-19, part of a series of Pulse programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
