Print

Title

Resources for Governors on School-College Transitions

By

Scott Jaschik
June 17, 2020
Comments
 
 

The National Governors Association has published information for governors' offices on the transition from K-12 systems to colleges. The NGA notes declines in completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid as a dangerous sign. The document also urges states to focus on summer bridge programs -- which help students enroll in colleges -- and on communication about the problems states are facing.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Of Bondholders, Bankers and Burgeoning Debt
Not a Blank Check
The Current Plight of International Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Technology, Truth and Tomorrow
Technology, Truth and Tomorrow
Comfort With Ambiguity
Career Services That Students, and Employers, Need
Career Services That Students, and Employers, Need
The Academic Equivalent of Stop and Frisk

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

The pandemic has worsened equity gaps in higher education and work

Pandemic-driven teaching pivot drives a surge in sharing among the faculty

Religious colleges see conflict between Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights and their religious lib

University of California system strikes landmark open-access deal with Springer Nature

The importance of academic advising during and after the pandemic (opinion)

Hillel navigates realities of COVID-19 and various fall scenarios

A professor questions the value of set office hours for students (opinion)

Comfort with Ambiguity | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Landmark Supreme Court ruling could redefine Title IX

Back to Top