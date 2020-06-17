Title
Resources for Governors on School-College Transitions
The National Governors Association has published information for governors' offices on the transition from K-12 systems to colleges. The NGA notes declines in completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid as a dangerous sign. The document also urges states to focus on summer bridge programs -- which help students enroll in colleges -- and on communication about the problems states are facing.
