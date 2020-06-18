British Universities Largely Plan for In-Person Fall

Ninety-seven percent of universities in the United Kingdom plan to provide in-person teaching at the start of the fall term, and 78 percent said they will offer in-person social opportunities to students, including sports events, in line with government and public health guidance, according to a survey by Universities UK, an association of college leaders.

“Although their first term will be different from previous years, most students can expect significant in-person teaching and a wide range of social activities and support services,” Alistair Jarvis, the chief executive of Universities UK, said in a statement.