Print

Title

UCLA to Go Mostly Remote in Fall

By

Lilah Burke
June 18, 2020
Comments
 
 

The University of California, Los Angeles, will hold most of its fall classes remotely, the university announced Monday.

Fifteen to 20 percent of the university's courses will be in-person or in a hybrid format, including some laboratory, performing arts and clinical health science classes. On-campus housing will be provided at lower density, with some rooms set aside for isolation. Daily symptom checks will be required for everyone entering campus or living in campus housing. Students will be able to take classes and make progress on their degrees no matter where they are located, the university said.

CORONAVIRUS

Setback for DeVos in Emergency Aid Suit - Jun 181 hour 55 min ago

'U.S. News' will rank test-blind colleges - Jun 183 hours 35 min ago

UCLA to Go Mostly Remote in Fall - Jun 183 hours 35 min ago

College programs in prisons adapt to COVID - Jun 183 hours 35 min ago

  •  
  • 1 of 95
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Diversity and Inclusion Are Not Enough
Service in Exchange for Tuition
Of Bondholders, Bankers and Burgeoning Debt

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Career Services That Students, and Employers, Need
Career Services That Students, and Employers, Need
College Touring in a Pandemic
How to Think About Graduate School
What Kind of College Do We Want?
Technology, Truth and Tomorrow

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Study: Some things matter more than class size when it comes to student success

New presidents or provosts: DePauw East Central George Fox Ivy Tech Lebanon Notre Dame South Carolin

The growing and disturbing tendency of grad students to fall into one of two categories: academic te

The pandemic has worsened equity gaps in higher education and work

Pandemic coincides with boom in projects to re-enroll college students

Colleges shouldn't simply focus on diversity and inclusion but also attack systemic racism (opinion)

Study Examines How Spring Break Spread COVID-19

'U.S. News' will rank test-blind colleges

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Back to Top