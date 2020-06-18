UCLA to Go Mostly Remote in Fall

The University of California, Los Angeles, will hold most of its fall classes remotely, the university announced Monday.

Fifteen to 20 percent of the university's courses will be in-person or in a hybrid format, including some laboratory, performing arts and clinical health science classes. On-campus housing will be provided at lower density, with some rooms set aside for isolation. Daily symptom checks will be required for everyone entering campus or living in campus housing. Students will be able to take classes and make progress on their degrees no matter where they are located, the university said.