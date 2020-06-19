Title
Academic Minute: Studying Fruit Flies to Understand Neurologic Disorders
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Week, Eugenia Olesnicky Killian, associate professor in the department of biology, determines how fruit fly genes can help us understand our own. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
