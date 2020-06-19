Title
Senate Approves Panchanathan as National Science Foundation Chief
The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Sethuraman Panchanathan, a senior administrator at Arizona State University, as the new director of the National Science Foundation, a leading funder of academic research.
Panchanathan has been a member of the National Science Board, the body that advises the NSF, since 2014. He was the first American of Indian origin to be appointed to the board. He is currently the executive vice president of knowledge enterprise development and chief research and innovation officer at Arizona State.
In a statement Thursday, the president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, Peter McPherson, said, “We’re thrilled that Sethuraman Panchanathan has been confirmed as director of the National Science Foundation. Dr. Panchanathan assumes the post at a critical time and we’re confident he’s more than up to the job of ensuring the United States remains the world’s leading center of scientific discovery and innovation."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
College football players test positive for virus as HBCUs cancel four games
The growing and disturbing tendency of grad students to fall into one of two categories: academic te
A Closed Debate About Reopening | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Supreme Court rules that Trump administration cannot immediately end DACA
In Britain, campaign renewed to take down statues of Cecil Rhodes
Colleges acknowledge Juneteenth holiday
Supreme Court rules that Trump administration cannot immediately end DACA
Colleges shouldn't overlook the importance of father-daughter relationships (opinion)
Administrators who say they support diversity and inclusion aren't reaching out enough to black coll
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!