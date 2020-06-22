Title
Academic Minute: Varying Your Exercise Routine
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Susan Malone, assistant professor of nursing, determines if doing different types of exercise can help you not get bored. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Working paper models COVID spread at university
Two black scholars say UVA denied them tenure after belittling their work
Colleges reverse admissions offers
College football programs hit by COVID after resumption of voluntary workouts
Citing pandemic-related pressures, St. Xavier University cuts ties with faculty union
Differing views as states consider whether colleges should test all students for COVID-19
Colleges must directly consider how sex figures into campus life during the pandemic (opinion)
5 Productivity Practices That Helped Me Finish My Dissertation | GradHacker
Faculty should support the academic freedom of colleagues who buck conventional wisdom (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!