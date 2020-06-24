Print

Academic Minute: AI and the Workforce

Doug Lederman
June 24, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Robert Seamans, associate professor of management and organizations, explores whether artificial intelligence will help or harm the human workforce. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

