New Podcast Episode: An Entrepreneurial, Global Take on the Fall

A new episode of The Key With Inside Higher Ed looks at a possible steep decline in enrollments of international students and other possible disruptions U.S. colleges face this fall. To get an entrepreneurial take on what to watch in coming months, it includes interviews with two experts who have global perspectives on higher education and ed tech.

John Fillmore is chief strategy officer for Chegg, a learning platform company formerly focused on textbook rentals, which now offers credentials, online tutoring and more. The conversation with Fillmore drew from his background as a former planning and research official for California.

The episode also includes an interview with Doug Becker, the founder and former CEO of Laureate Education, a large higher education provider with a global footprint. Becker now leads Cintana, a partnership with Arizona State University to create an international network of universities.