Johnson & Wales University Will Close Denver and Miami Campuses

Emma Whitford
June 26, 2020
The Johnson & Wales University Board of Trustees voted at a recent meeting to close its North Miami, Fla., and Denver campuses.

Students will return to both campuses during the 2020-21 academic year, and operations will cease in summer 2021. Neither campus will admit new students for the upcoming academic year. Returning students who do not graduate in the spring will have the option of transferring to the university’s Providence, R.I., or Charlotte, N.C., campuses, or continuing their studies online, according to a press release.

The Denver and North Miami campuses have struggled to become financially self-sustaining in past years, and efforts to increase enrollment, solicit donations from alumni and other supporters, and introduce new revenue streams have failed.

“A major guiding principle of our previous and current strategic plan has been positioning the university for a sustainable future,” James Hance, chair of the JWU Board of Trustees, said in a press release. “As we position JWU away from being a specialty institution to a more comprehensive one, its unique status as one university, with four geographically diverse on-the-ground campuses, must now become part of our past.”

Combined, the two campuses being closed employ 195 faculty and 197 staff members and serve 2,237 students.

