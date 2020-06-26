Surveying the Spring Semester Student Experience

Several surveys examining students’ impression of the rapid shift to remote instruction in the spring semester have indicated dissatisfaction with the experience.

New surveys published this week delve a little deeper into the specific challenges students faced in the pivot to online learning prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and look at how they might be avoided in the fall semester.

A survey of over 15,000 students at 21 colleges and universities in the U.S. by Ithaka S+R found that many students wanted additional communication about changes being made, along with extra support from financial aid and academic advising departments.

Balancing family, household and school responsibilities was cited as the No. 1 difficulty students faced in the spring semester, followed by time management and adjusting to online instruction, the Ithaka S+R survey found.

Approximately three-quarters of nongraduating students said they were highly likely to re-enroll in the fall semester, though many indicated uncertainty about how quickly they would be able to graduate.

Recommendations from the survey are as follows: Continue to communicate. Students reported high understanding of institutional polices but wanted more support from financial aid and academic advising departments.

Rethink technical and specialized coursework. Students reported low levels of difficulty with completing most assignments, but work that was highly collaborative, technical or specialized was reported as an obstacle.

Enhance connection and collaboration. While highly collaborative work was deemed challenging, many students report feeling a lack of connection to their classmates and their institution. Student life offerings in digital formats could help to provide a more fulfilling college experience.

Invest in academic and financial advising. Many students are concerned about their financial and academic standing. Greater investment in personnel and systems could be beneficial.

Target students with the greatest need. Historically underserved and marginalized students were more likely to face challenges than their peers in the spring semester. University resources should be allocated to the students who need them most.

A survey of 5,000 students at 200 U.S. institutions by College Pulse and the Charles Koch Foundation found that the majority, 69 percent, thought their institution did a good or excellent job in responding to the pandemic. Looking forward, helping students find jobs and lower the price of course materials were top priorities cited by survey respondents.

The College Pulse survey found that more than three-quarters of students did not think they would return to campus in the fall, and if they continue to study online, 93 percent think they should pay less.