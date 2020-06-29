Title
Academic Minute: Substance Abuse Disorders
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Longwood University Week, Kevin Doyle, associate professor of education, describes better ways to treat addiction. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
College presidents increasingly worried about perceived value of degrees
Ursinus College met its admissions goals, with money and faculty attention
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting
Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)
Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know
New MIT Press Journal to Debunk Bad COVID-19 Research
USC Dean Resigns After Admitting Relationship With Student
Trump puts skills over degrees in federal hiring; college groups confident in value of degrees
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!