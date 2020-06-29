Print

Title

Morehouse Cancels Football Season

By

Greta Anderson
June 29, 2020
Comments
 
 

Morehouse College, a historically Black college in Atlanta, canceled fall athletics competition due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, President David Thomas said in a message to the campus on June 26. The cancellation will impact both the football and cross-country teams, which compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Division II and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference against other historically Black institutions.

“I know this news will be most disappointing to our scholar-athletes, especially our seniors,” Thomas said. “I can only ask for your understanding and respect for the fact that the college is prioritizing your health and safety ahead of all else.”

Other HBCUs, such as Tennessee State University, Jackson State University and Southern University, have canceled a few football games held on sites away from campuses in recent weeks, but Morehouse is the first to cancel the season outright, The New York Times reported. Bowdoin College, a private liberal arts college in Brunswick, Me., that competes in Division III, also announced on June 22 that it had canceled fall athletics.

Clemson University announced Friday that 14 football players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases on the team to 37, ESPN reported.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Tale of 2 Colleges
Higher Education Needs Antifascism Now
Let’s Teach Students About
Whites’ Genetic Inferiority

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Social Movement and the Civic Moment
Why Rosabeth Moss Kanter Want Us To ‘Think Outside the Building’
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon
Public Internet
What Technology Has Contributed Most Toward Your Learning?
Rewriting the Narrative of U.S. History

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

College presidents increasingly worried about perceived value of degrees

Ursinus College met its admissions goals, with money and faculty attention

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

USC Dean Resigns After Admitting Relationship With Student

New MIT Press Journal to Debunk Bad COVID-19 Research

Trump puts skills over degrees in federal hiring; college groups confident in value of degrees

Why higher education must step up against the resurgent populist authoritarianism in our country tod

Back to Top