Morehouse Cancels Football Season

Morehouse College, a historically Black college in Atlanta, canceled fall athletics competition due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, President David Thomas said in a message to the campus on June 26. The cancellation will impact both the football and cross-country teams, which compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Division II and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference against other historically Black institutions.

“I know this news will be most disappointing to our scholar-athletes, especially our seniors,” Thomas said. “I can only ask for your understanding and respect for the fact that the college is prioritizing your health and safety ahead of all else.”

Other HBCUs, such as Tennessee State University, Jackson State University and Southern University, have canceled a few football games held on sites away from campuses in recent weeks, but Morehouse is the first to cancel the season outright, The New York Times reported. Bowdoin College, a private liberal arts college in Brunswick, Me., that competes in Division III, also announced on June 22 that it had canceled fall athletics.

Clemson University announced Friday that 14 football players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases on the team to 37, ESPN reported.