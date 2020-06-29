NC Legislature Protects Colleges From COVID-19 Lawsuits

The North Carolina Legislature passed a bill on Thursday protecting universities from legal claims related to spring 2020 campus closures, The News & Observer reported Friday. North Carolina colleges will be protected from legal complaints demanding tuition or fees refunds due to the switch to remote learning and closure of campuses.

The new law will apply to public and private colleges for actions taken after March 26, as long as actions were done to protect public health in response to COVID-19 and the colleges provided remote learning options for students to complete coursework.

Colleges in the University of North Carolina system and Duke University have been sued by students seeking tuition and fee reimbursements. Those institutions have released prorated refunds for housing and dining services.