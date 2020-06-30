Print

Title

Utah Restructures Public Safety Dept. After 2018 Failures

By

Greta Anderson
June 30, 2020
Comments
 
 

The University of Utah has restructured its Department of Public Safety by reducing the chief of police's oversight over various safety services, such as emergency management and campus security, which will now fall under the leadership of the university's new chief safety officer, a June 27 university press release said. Utah also implemented a community services division that will support crime victims, and a victims’ advocate was also recently hired within the police department, according to KSL Newsradio.

The changes come after an independent review of the department following the 2018 murder of Lauren McCluskey, an athlete who contacted campus police several times to report harassment and abuse by her killer. The review found officers and other university officials failed to adequately respond and protect McCluskey.

Marlon Lynch, who was hired as the new chief safety officer in February, will oversee the public safety department. A new police command staff will build relationships with students, faculty and staff members, and the new community services division will build a “threat assessment team” for behavioral intervention, the release said. The university will begin construction on a new building to house the division at the end of the year.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Universities Must Save
the Next Generation of Essential Workers
Post-Pandemic College: 10 Guidelines
for Getting There
A Tale of 2 Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Don’t Grade Them
The Social Movement and the Civic Moment
Why Rosabeth Moss Kanter Wants Us to ‘Think Outside the Building’
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

Florida State Bars Parenting During Remote Work

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Williams drops cost of attendance in recognition of coronavirus-related circumstances

Experts worry that proposed cuts to CUNY ASAP foreshadow trend in higher ed

Black and other underrepresented minority academics relate all too well to the Amy Cooper incident i

Why higher education must step up against the resurgent populist authoritarianism in our country tod

Back to Top