Print

Title

Academic Minute: Programs for Students With Disabilities

By

Doug Lederman
July 1, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Longwood University Week, Ian Danielsen, assistant professor of social work, looks at programs designed to help students with disabilities get the education they need. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

 

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

! !

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons From a Course on the Pandemic
Bracing for a Fall
Universities Must Save
the Next Generation of Essential Workers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Universal Broadband: The Time Has Come
Why Scott Galloway Is Wrong About Higher Ed's Big Tech Future
Why Scott Galloway Is Wrong About Higher Ed's Big Tech Future
Higher Ed Has a Credibility Problem. Here’s How Leaders Can Fix It.
Education and Justice: Learning in Post-COVID America
Education and Justice: Learning in Post-COVID America

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one

Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Pandemic-related uncertainty leads some students to consider tuition insurance

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Survey: International students' main concerns center on issues of health, safety and immigration

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Harvard Withdraws Single-Gender Student Group Policy

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

Back to Top