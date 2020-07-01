Broad Survey on Academic Engagement and Student Success

A recently released report features data collected from more than 180,000 college student respondents at 74 institutions on six noncognitive factors that influence student success, including academic self-efficacy, educational commitment, social comfort, academic engagement and campus engagement and resiliency. The survey data from 2013 to 2019 was produced by Campus Labs, a data collection company focused on institutional effectiveness and student engagement.

Primary findings from the survey included:

Academic engagement has increased over time.

Students show moderate levels of educational commitment, despite high scores in academic engagement and academic self-efficacy.

Private four-year institutions have seen a decline in levels of campus engagement.

Public four-year institutions have seen a decline in levels of resiliency.

Small campuses generally face a challenge with campus engagement.

Large campuses (full-time enrollments of more than 8,000) saw a rise in the number of respondents with low resiliency.

“Noncognitive factors are often used to understand a student’s readiness to engage in the academic and social challenges of higher education -- challenges that, if they persist, pose risks to retaining enrolled students,” Matt Jackson, a consultant for Campus Labs and the report's co-author, said in a written statement. “As institutions become ever more reliant on tuition dollars, utilizing noncognitive data is a pragmatic approach to keep students enrolled through the entirety of their degree-seeking experience.”