Print

Title

Broad Survey on Academic Engagement and Student Success

By

Paul Fain
July 1, 2020
 
 

A recently released report features data collected from more than 180,000 college student respondents at 74 institutions on six noncognitive factors that influence student success, including academic self-efficacy, educational commitment, social comfort, academic engagement and campus engagement and resiliency. The survey data from 2013 to 2019 was produced by Campus Labs, a data collection company focused on institutional effectiveness and student engagement.

Primary findings from the survey included:

  • Academic engagement has increased over time.
  • Students show moderate levels of educational commitment, despite high scores in academic engagement and academic self-efficacy.
  • Private four-year institutions have seen a decline in levels of campus engagement.
  • Public four-year institutions have seen a decline in levels of resiliency.
  • Small campuses generally face a challenge with campus engagement.
  • Large campuses (full-time enrollments of more than 8,000) saw a rise in the number of respondents with low resiliency.

“Noncognitive factors are often used to understand a student’s readiness to engage in the academic and social challenges of higher education -- challenges that, if they persist, pose risks to retaining enrolled students,” Matt Jackson, a consultant for Campus Labs and the report's co-author, said in a written statement. “As institutions become ever more reliant on tuition dollars, utilizing noncognitive data is a pragmatic approach to keep students enrolled through the entirety of their degree-seeking experience.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

! !

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons From a Course on the Pandemic
Bracing for a Fall
Universities Must Save
the Next Generation of Essential Workers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Universal Broadband: The Time Has Come
Universal Broadband: The Time Has Come
Why Scott Galloway Is Wrong About Higher Ed's Big Tech Future
Why Scott Galloway Is Wrong About Higher Ed's Big Tech Future
Higher Ed Has a Credibility Problem. Here’s How Leaders Can Fix It.
Education and Justice: Learning in Post-COVID America

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one

Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting

Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)

Pandemic-related uncertainty leads some students to consider tuition insurance

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Survey: International students' main concerns center on issues of health, safety and immigration

Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting

Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know

Republicans may pay for testing, while Democrats push for billions in aid for colleges

Back to Top