All U of California Med Schools Will Interview Virtually

The deans of the University of California Health's six medical schools announced Tuesday that all medical school, residency and fellowship interviews for the 2020-21 academic year will be held in a virtual format. The decision creates a consistent approach of no in-person interviews, so that all applicants who advance to the interview stage have the same setting for presenting their skills.

"We want to create an equitable process for all," said Cathryn Nation, vice president of health sciences for University of California Health. "Applicants to UC medical schools and residency programs rigorously prepare academically and usually travel for in-person panel interviews. We don't want these individuals to feel their chance for success is influenced by their ability to appear in person at this time when the risk of coronavirus transmission remains a very real concern."