Title
Open Society Foundations Gives Bard $100 Million
The Open Society Foundations will give Bard College $100 million over 10 years.
The foundation, founded and chaired by the liberal financier George Soros, said the gift “will strengthen and expand Bard’s Center for Civic Engagement initiatives, which are central to both its undergraduate liberal arts curriculum and its leadership role as a founding partner of the new Open Society University Network.”
The Open Society Foundations endowed the network itself with $1 billion. The network is led by Bard and Central European University and is focused on “critical thinking, open intellectual inquiry, and fact-based research to strengthen foundations of open society amid authoritarian resurgence.” It also works on expanding educational access to “neglected and minority populations, such as incarcerated persons, the Roma, and refugees.”
