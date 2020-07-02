Print

Title

WeWork Sells Flatiron School

By

Lindsay McKenzie
July 2, 2020
 
 

Co-working company WeWork has sold Flatiron School, a successful early coding boot camp company, to Carrick Capital Partners.

Flatiron School co-founder Adam Enbar will remain CEO of the company. As part of the transaction, Flatiron School will continue to offer face-to-face programs in data science, software engineering and cybersecurity at WeWork locations, once COVD-19 restrictions have been lifted.

“We started Flatiron School with one simple idea, that a ‘one size fits all’ approach to education doesn’t work,” Enbar said in a news release. “WeWork has been an incredible partner to us on this journey, supporting our growth as we launched new disciplines and campuses, and served thousands of active students between our online and campus programs. We look forward to taking on this new chapter with Carrick, which believes in our founding mission and has the expertise and commitment to help us maximize our impact.”

Flatiron was acquired by WeWork in 2017. It is one of several assets WeWork has sold recently as the company tries to stabilize its finances. The value of WeWork plummeted after the company attempted to go public in 2019.

