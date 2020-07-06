Title
Academic Minute: In Quarantine With Anne Frank
Today on the Academic Minute, Naomi Yavneh Klos, professor of languages and cultures at Loyola University New Orleans, explores Holocaust history in the Netherlands, beyond Anne Frank. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Coronavirus roundup: Surge in cases forces universities to change their fall plans
California law sheds light on how private colleges handle applications from alumni children
University Paid $504,000 to Get Rid of Professor
The Coming Fall Crisis | Leadership in Higher Education
Campuses remove monuments and building names with legacies of racism
Are those deciding whether to reopen campuses this fall facing the same risks as everyone else? (opi
Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one
Economic fallout of pandemic leads to layoffs at CUNY and union lawsuit
UW Milwaukee Calls Lecturer's Comments on Vanessa Guillen 'Repugnant'
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »