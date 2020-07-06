Print

Academic Minute: In Quarantine With Anne Frank

By

Doug Lederman
July 6, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Naomi Yavneh Klos, professor of languages and cultures at Loyola University New Orleans, explores Holocaust history in the Netherlands, beyond Anne Frank. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

