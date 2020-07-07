Print

Academic Minute: Teen Writing Conferences

By

Doug Lederman
July 7, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Katherine Higgs-Coulthard, assistant professor in the department of education at Saint Mary’s College, explores one way to foster the joy of writing in teens. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

