Print

Title

Academic Minute: Reimagined Futures

By

Doug Lederman
July 9, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Barbara Shaw, associate professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Allegheny College, explores how historical power dynamics might be reimagined. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Essentiality of Public-Private Partnerships
Collaboration Transcending Crisis
International Students
Shouldn’t Be Political Pawns

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Imitating the Economy
Letters to the Editor vs. Tweets
The Most Important Higher Ed Story Is Still Online Degrees at Scale
Students Should Not Be Hostages
A Childcare Conundrum
Where ‘Generals Die in Bed’ Gets Online Education Wrong

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Ivy League will not play fall sports in 2020

Harvard and MIT sue to block new rule on international students and online enrollment

British universities explore charter flights for international students

A faculty member and former ad executive offers six steps for improving teaching on Zoom (opinion)

Department of Homeland Security rule bans international students from online-only instruction models

Making Online Learning Active | Higher Ed Gamma

Report finds racial equity gaps in college attendance, debt and defaults based on ZIP Codes

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

N.C. Protects Colleges From Pandemic-Related Lawsuits

Back to Top