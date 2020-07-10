Title
Academic Minute: Hoover and the FBI's Rhetorical Rise
Today on the Academic Minute, Stephen Underhill, associate professor of communication studies at Marshall University, explores one way that J. Edgar Hoover opened the door to Donald Trump. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
