Academic Minute: Hoover and the FBI's Rhetorical Rise

Doug Lederman
July 10, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Stephen Underhill, associate professor of communication studies at Marshall University, explores one way that J. Edgar Hoover opened the door to Donald Trump. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

