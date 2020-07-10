Platform Connects Unemployed Workers to Job Opportunities

A large group of universities, education companies, employers and nonprofits has teamed up to create a new resource for workers seeking alternative career options.

The SkillUp Coalition aims to connect workers who have been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic to training programs that will help them secure new jobs. The coalition’s platform, launched this week, recommends new career paths for users to consider based on a short questionnaire. The site provides average salary ranges for these roles, shares open local job ads and suggests training programs from education providers such as edX, Coursera and LinkedIn Learning, as well as degree options from institutions such as Southern New Hampshire University and the University of Maryland Global Campus.

“With unemployment rates not seen since the Great Depression, front-line workers are trying to reorient themselves in the face of an uncertain future, and America needs an upskilling solution that meets the urgency and scale that this crisis demands,” said Josh Jarrett, executive chairman of the SkillUp Coalition. “In launching the SkillUp Coalition, we’re prepared to provide this solution by bringing together the best in training and education, employment, technology, and the nonprofit sector to reskill and re-employ front-line workers who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”