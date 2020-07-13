Print

Title

Board Doesn't Renew Contract of Lincoln President

By

Scott Jaschik
July 13, 2020
 
 

The board of Lincoln University of Pennsylvania voted 14 to 7 not to renew the contract of Brenda Allen as president, The Philadelphia Tribune reported. She had been president since 2017, and her contract expired June 30. The board did not share reasons for its decision. More than 14,000 people signed a petition asking the board to renew her contract.

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

