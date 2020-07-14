Google Expands IT Certificate Offerings

Google is launching three new professional certificates in data analytics, project management and user experience design.

Google already offers IT career certificates in areas such as IT support and automation in Python, which have enrolled hundreds of thousands of students. The certificates are hosted on online learning platform Coursera and are recognized for credit at dozens of community colleges. The IT support certificate will be offered in career and technical education high schools beginning this fall.

Funding for 100,000 needs-based scholarships to complete any of these professional certificate programs was announced by Google yesterday. Additionally, Google.org will be providing $10 million in grants to help nonprofits such as Jobs for the Future improve access to digital skills training for underserved Americans.

“College degrees are out of reach for many Americans, and you shouldn’t need a college diploma to have economic security,” Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, said in a news release. “We need new, accessible job-training solutions -- from enhanced vocational programs to online education -- to help America recover and rebuild.”