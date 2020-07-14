Title
Multistate Lawsuit Seeks Nationwide Injunction of New Immigration Rule
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia filed suit Monday seeking a nationwide injunction to block a directive from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, announced last week, that would require international students to take at least some of their coursework in person or leave the country. The state of Massachusetts is leading the multistate lawsuit and is joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The states of California, New York and Washington have separately sued to block the ICE directive. Several other lawsuits are pending. A group of 20 public and private colleges located in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington filed suit on Monday.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were the first entities to sue in an effort to block the new ICE directive, and a hearing in that case is scheduled for today. Hundreds of colleges signed on to various amicus briefs in support of Harvard and MIT’s challenge, as did more than 70 higher education associations.
