Title
Skills Training Campaign From Ad Council, White House
By
A new advertising campaign from the Ad Council, dubbed Find Something New, encourages Americans to pursue skills-based postsecondary education and training. The campaign features online, certification, apprenticeship, early college and technical programs, as well as associate degrees. It does not include traditional four-year degrees.
Inside Higher Ed reported on the development of the campaign in February. The project has been led by IBM, Apple and the White House, in partnership with the Trump administration-convened American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. That 27-member task force, which was created in 2018, features leaders from higher education, large corporations, industry associations and policy makers. It advised the administration on its recently released plan to encourage the federal government to prioritize skills over college degrees in hiring for federal jobs.
Supporting partners of the new Ad Council campaign include the American Association of Community Colleges, the Kentucky Community & Technical College System, WSU Tech, and Western Governors University.
In a news release, Western Governors cited the 18 million Americans who are recently unemployed. The large, online and nonprofit university said the campaign is designed to help Americans of all ages develop their skills for the rapidly changing job market.
“At WGU, we believe in the transformative power of education,” said Scott Pulsipher, WGU's president. “We also believe that all learning is valuable, be it a four-year degree, a certificate, an apprenticeship or other work-based programs. This new campaign is critical to helping connect Americans with high-quality education and training pathways they may not otherwise know are available; pathways that can help change the trajectory of their lives.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Trump administration drops directive on international students and online courses
Student conduct codes and pledges promise good COVID-19 habits
Pence, DeVos Urge Louisiana Campuses to Reopen
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
Barriers to higher education not just financial, but also emotional
Algorithm used for IB scores this year blamed for students' low marks
Community College Courses and the Bachelor's Degree
One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor »