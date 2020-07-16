Title
Academic Minute: COVID-19 Opinions
Today on the Academic Minute, Brianne Gilbert, senior lecturer in political science and urban and environmental sciences at Loyola Marymount University, discusses what people thought about stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
