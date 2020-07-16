Chicago Community Colleges to Waive Some Debt

Students who stopped out of City Colleges of Chicago can now get a "fresh start."

The community college system is offering to waive outstanding debt for students who stopped out of a program if they re-enroll and finish their first term, according to WBEZ. Half of their debt will be waived at that point, and the other half will be waived if students complete an associate degree or certificate program.

Normally, students can't re-enroll in courses if they have an outstanding debt balance with the college. The Fresh Start program starts this fall and will last through 2023.

Students in the program also will be required to talk with an academic adviser throughout the year and participate in a financial coaching session. They must enroll for at least one credit-bearing course this fall, pay a $75 reinstatement fee and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to enroll.

The system estimates 21,000 students are eligible for the program, many of whom are Black, Latinx or residents of neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic. They have a cumulative debt of almost $18 million, according to WBEZ.

To qualify for the program, students must have at least a 2.0 GPA, pass at least two-thirds of the classes they've taken and be on track to graduate in a timely manner. The deadline to enroll is Aug. 20.