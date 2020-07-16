Print

More Faculty Fears About the Fall

Colleen Flaherty
About three-quarters of professors surveyed by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties say they’re worried about teaching in person this fall due to COVID-19. Just 12 percent want to teach in person, according to initial survey results. Most professors reported feeling much more anxiety about returning to campus this year compared to last year, and few believe that students will follow social distancing rules at all times. Professors across the country have expressed similar concerns about a fall plans that don't default to remote instruction.

Some of the Pennsylvania state colleges and universities plan on remote instruction next term, but others plan a mix of remote and in person. The system left the decision up to individual campuses. About 40 percent of survey respondents say they have a pre-existing medical condition that puts them at increased risk of falling severely ill. Among those, half also live with or care for someone with such a condition. Sixty percent of professors are very concerned about contracting COVID-19 or exposing loved ones to it.

