Title
R.I. School of Design Deal With Faculty Avoids Layoffs
Rhode Island School of Design and its faculty reached an agreement to avoid layoffs due to COVID-19, the Providence Journal reported. Previously, the college said layoffs may be necessary to make up for at least $50 million in losses incurred during the campus closure in the spring. Instead, the faculty union accepted concessions including a temporary suspension of monthly retirement contributions and progressive pay cuts based on salary.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
'Bloodbath' at University of Akron
Key threatening developments that colleges should consider if planning on reopening for the fall sem
More Faculty Fears About the Fall
Colleges offer free summer courses
Uncertainty over aid for higher education in possible next coronavirus relief bill
Trump targets Fulbright in China, Hong Kong
How Do You Know a Good English Department When You See One? | Confessions of a Community College Dea
A Prediction: More Contentious Classrooms | Higher Ed Gamma
Barriers to higher education not just financial, but also emotional
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor »