R.I. School of Design Deal With Faculty Avoids Layoffs

Colleen Flaherty
July 16, 2020
 
 

Rhode Island School of Design and its faculty reached an agreement to avoid layoffs due to COVID-19, the Providence Journal reported. Previously, the college said layoffs may be necessary to make up for at least $50 million in losses incurred during the campus closure in the spring. Instead, the faculty union accepted concessions including a temporary suspension of monthly retirement contributions and progressive pay cuts based on salary.

