Print

Title

Louisville Dept. Chair Refutes Conduct Violation

By

Greta Anderson
July 17, 2020
 
 

Ricky Jones, chair of the Pan-African studies department at the University of Louisville, said he was investigated by the university without his knowledge and reprimanded for comments he made after a student distributed anti-LGBTQ literature in a classroom in February.

The university sent Jones a letter on March 18 that stated comments on his podcast about the incident days after it happened threatened violence against the offending student and were in violation of Louisville’s code of conduct for faculty members.

At the time, Jones addressed the student without naming him and said if the student came to one of his classes, “me and my 50-some-odd students will stomp you, beat you within an inch of your life, then drag you out of the room and deny that we did it,” reported The Courier-Journal, a Kentucky newspaper for which Jones is a columnist.

Jones told The Courier-Journal it was an “over-the-top” joke and said in a reply to the university that the comments “clearly weren't a serious threat,” the publication reported. He also took to Twitter to refute the university’s reprimand.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Women in Leadership:
Challenges and Recommendations
Eyes on November
Housing Challenges and Black Faculty

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Feedback on Finding a Good English Department
How Do You Know a Good English Department When You See One?
Escape From COVID-19
A Prediction: More Contentious Classrooms
Virtual Laboratories: Convergence of Learning and Career Practice
A Moment of Clarity

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Pennsylvania university system proposes plan for redesign

Rescission of international student policy directive leaves unresolved questions about new students

Budget 'Bloodbath' at University of Akron

Key threatening developments that colleges should consider if planning on reopening for the fall sem

University of South Pacific plagued by scandal

COVID-19 roundup: More sports leagues punt on fall; small colleges reverse reopening plans

Trump administration drops directive on international students and online courses

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Colleges implement curriculum, dedicate funding to combat racial inequities

Back to Top