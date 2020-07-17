Louisville Dept. Chair Refutes Conduct Violation

Ricky Jones, chair of the Pan-African studies department at the University of Louisville, said he was investigated by the university without his knowledge and reprimanded for comments he made after a student distributed anti-LGBTQ literature in a classroom in February.

The university sent Jones a letter on March 18 that stated comments on his podcast about the incident days after it happened threatened violence against the offending student and were in violation of Louisville’s code of conduct for faculty members.

At the time, Jones addressed the student without naming him and said if the student came to one of his classes, “me and my 50-some-odd students will stomp you, beat you within an inch of your life, then drag you out of the room and deny that we did it,” reported The Courier-Journal, a Kentucky newspaper for which Jones is a columnist.

Jones told The Courier-Journal it was an “over-the-top” joke and said in a reply to the university that the comments “clearly weren't a serious threat,” the publication reported. He also took to Twitter to refute the university’s reprimand.