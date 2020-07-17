Title
MIT Goes Test Optional for a Year
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the last highly ranked college to still require standardized tests for admission, has gone test optional for one year.
Stu Schmill, dean of admissions and student financial services, wrote on his blog, "This was not a decision we made lightly. Our reliance on these tests is outcome-driven and applicant-oriented: we don’t value scores for their own sake, but only to the extent that they help us make better decisions for our students, which they do. We regularly research the outcomes of MIT students and our own admissions criteria to ensure we make good decisions for the right reasons, and we consistently find that considering performance on the SAT/ACT, particularly the math section, substantially improves the predictive validity of our decisions with respect to subsequent student success at the Institute. As such, we had hoped that the public health situation would improve such that taking the tests would be safe and accessible to everyone well in advance of the application deadline. Unfortunately, that seems unlikely to be the case."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Pennsylvania university system proposes plan for redesign
Budget 'Bloodbath' at University of Akron
Rescission of international student policy directive leaves unresolved questions about new students
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Trump administration drops directive on international students and online courses
Key threatening developments that colleges should consider if planning on reopening for the fall sem
University of South Pacific plagued by scandal
Feedback on Finding a Good English Department | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Colleges implement curriculum, dedicate funding to combat racial inequities
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor »