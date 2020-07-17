Print

Title

MIT Goes Test Optional for a Year

By

Scott Jaschik
July 17, 2020
 
 

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the last highly ranked college to still require standardized tests for admission, has gone test optional for one year.

Stu Schmill, dean of admissions and student financial services, wrote on his blog, "This was not a decision we made lightly. Our reliance on these tests is outcome-driven and applicant-oriented: we don’t value scores for their own sake, but only to the extent that they help us make better decisions for our students, which they do. We regularly research the outcomes of MIT students and our own admissions criteria to ensure we make good decisions for the right reasons, and we consistently find that considering performance on the SAT/ACT, particularly the math section, substantially improves the predictive validity of our decisions with respect to subsequent student success at the Institute. As such, we had hoped that the public health situation would improve such that taking the tests would be safe and accessible to everyone well in advance of the application deadline. Unfortunately, that seems unlikely to be the case."

