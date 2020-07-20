Judge Orders Full Restoration of DACA

A federal judge ordered the government to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program “to its pre-September 5, 2017 status” in light of the Supreme Court’s recent 5-to-4 opinion finding that the Trump administration's attempt to rescind the program that day was unlawful. The decision means that the administration must begin accepting new applications for the program, which provides work authorization and shields certain young undocumented immigrants from deportation, for the first time since September 2017.

Media outlets have reported that the government has been rejecting new DACA applications or otherwise failing to act on them. CNN reported that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is reviewing the ruling.

“Today’s decision reaffirms what we already knew and what the Supreme Court already said. The Trump administration’s heartless attempt to terminate the DACA program was illegal and they must immediately begin accepting new DACA applications,” said Gustavo Torres, executive director of the immigrants' rights group CASA, which was one of many organizations that filed suit to block the termination of the DACA program.