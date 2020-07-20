Pennsylvania AG Sues Over Lincoln President's Ouster

Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro announced Saturday that his office is suing Lincoln University’s Board of Trustees for allegedly violating the state's sunshine act in a vote not to renew the contract of the university's president, Brenda Allen. “My office has no position on who serves as president of Lincoln University, but we will take action to ensure the board follows the law,” said Shapiro.

The complaint alleges that on July 10, 2020, a special meeting of the Board of Trustees was held to discuss new leadership. The university’s bylaws require that a special meeting have 10 days' prior notice, and that topics not included in the notice cannot be discussed at the meeting. The July 10 meeting violated this bylaw, with inadequate prior notice given about the meeting and the meeting notice only discussing “new leadership” and not the removal of the university president.