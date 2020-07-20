Title
Peralta CC Chancellor Resigns, Levies Allegations Against Board
The chancellor of Peralta Community College District, in California, resigned less than one year into the job and issued a resignation letter outlining 11 allegations against the college’s trustees, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The chancellor, Regina Stanback Stroud, accused the trustees of hostility toward Black executive staff, undermining the chancellor’s ability to do her job, “collusion with the unions” and “interference with fair and effective hiring practices,” among other allegations.
The president of the trustees, Julina Bonilla said the allegations were wrong. She declined to elaborate, saying some were of sufficient seriousness that they would, under college policy, require an independent investigation by a law firm.
A letter Bonilla sent to California Community Colleges chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley suggested the board and Stroud clashed over the power to hire executives. The board overrode two of her choices since December and tabled five more last week.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Preparing for a chaotic year in college admissions
Radford University budget plan removes job protections and riles faculty members
More conferences cancel fall sports and other COVID-19 news
College leaders should consider some outside-the-box ideas for fall 2020 (opinion)
Writing to belong may encourage retention
Republicans to make it harder to sue colleges for coronavirus
Southern Cal Paid Ex-President $7.6 Million
Responding to 6 Quotes from ‘The Merit Myth’ | Learning Innovation
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »