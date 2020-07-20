Print

Title

Peralta CC Chancellor Resigns, Levies Allegations Against Board

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 20, 2020
 
 

The chancellor of Peralta Community College District, in California, resigned less than one year into the job and issued a resignation letter outlining 11 allegations against the college’s trustees, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The chancellor, Regina Stanback Stroud, accused the trustees of hostility toward Black executive staff, undermining the chancellor’s ability to do her job, “collusion with the unions” and “interference with fair and effective hiring practices,” among other allegations.

The president of the trustees, Julina Bonilla said the allegations were wrong. She declined to elaborate, saying some were of sufficient seriousness that they would, under college policy, require an independent investigation by a law firm.

A letter Bonilla sent to California Community Colleges chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley suggested the board and Stroud clashed over the power to hire executives. The board overrode two of her choices since December and tabled five more last week.

