Title
Southern Cal Paid Ex-President $7.6 Million
The University of Southern California paid C. L. Max Nikias $7.6 million to leave as president, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was ousted amid a scandal over a doctor in the student health services who abused students for decades and other scandals. Nikias also received a $3 million loan to buy a home.
The board defended the payment as necessary “in order to move forward with a leadership change.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Preparing for a chaotic year in college admissions
Radford University budget plan removes job protections and riles faculty members
More conferences cancel fall sports and other COVID-19 news
Writing to belong may encourage retention
College leaders should consider some outside-the-box ideas for fall 2020 (opinion)
Republicans to make it harder to sue colleges for coronavirus
Responding to 6 Quotes from ‘The Merit Myth’ | Learning Innovation
COVID surge in distance learning demands renewed focus on quality assurance (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »