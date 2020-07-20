Print

Title

Southern Cal Paid Ex-President $7.6 Million

By

Scott Jaschik
July 20, 2020
 
 

The University of Southern California paid C. L. Max Nikias $7.6 million to leave as president, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was ousted amid a scandal over a doctor in the student health services who abused students for decades and other scandals. Nikias also received a $3 million loan to buy a home.

The board defended the payment as necessary “in order to move forward with a leadership change.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

5 Bigger and Better Ideas for Fall 2020
States and Quality Assurance in Online Education
Women in Leadership:
Challenges and Recommendations

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Radical Proposal for How Elite Higher Education Can Change America
Remembering
Responding to 6 Quotes from ‘The Merit Myth’
Calling Guest Bloggers
Feedback on Finding a Good English Department

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Preparing for a chaotic year in college admissions

Radford University budget plan removes job protections and riles faculty members

More conferences cancel fall sports and other COVID-19 news

Writing to belong may encourage retention

College leaders should consider some outside-the-box ideas for fall 2020 (opinion)

Republicans to make it harder to sue colleges for coronavirus

Responding to 6 Quotes from ‘The Merit Myth’ | Learning Innovation

COVID surge in distance learning demands renewed focus on quality assurance (opinion)

Back to Top