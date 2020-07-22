Print

2 For-Profit Campuses Join Oregon Closure List

Doug Lederman
July 22, 2020
 
 

Two more postsecondary institutions in Oregon are reportedly closing, joining numerous of their peers in the last three years.

The Oregonian reported that Pioneer Pacific College has told state agencies it is closing its three campuses and the Oregon Culinary Institute. The website of the for-profit institution still states that the campuses will "resume services" on July 13 after being shuttered because of COVID-19. But The Oregonian reported that Pioneer Pacific had cited the impact of the pandemic in telling state agencies why it would close.

Oregon has been hit disproportionately hard by the demise of colleges and universities in recent years, with Concordia University announcing its closure in February, preceded by Marylhurst University in 2018 and Oregon College of Art and Craft in 2017.

