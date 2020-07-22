4 Stevens-Henager Campuses to Close

Four campuses of the for-profit Stevens-Henager College will cease instruction on Sept. 13, 2020, according to several FAQ webpages on the institution's website. Campuses in Logan, Orem and St. George, Utah, as well as one in Idaho Falls, Idaho, will be closed.

Academic records from students will be retained by the Center for Excellence in Higher Education, SHC's parent corporation.

A student-facing webpage advises students at the closing campuses to transfer to Independence University (another CEHE enterprise) or another Stevens-Henager campus.

"Generally, you should assume that credits earned at Stevens-Henager will not transfer to other colleges," the student FAQ page says. Students transferring to Independence University will receive a 30 percent tuition reduction.

As far as the facilities and equipment, a vendor-facing webpage says no decisions have been made as to the future of the physical campuses.

The college emphasized that it was not forced to close the campuses by another entity. "This decision was not directed, in any way, by Stevens Henager College’s accreditor, the U.S. Department of Education or any other governmental or regulatory agency," the college wrote on its student webpage.

CEHE has been in hot water with both its accreditor and the Education Department in recent years. The department rejected the chain's proposal to convert to nonprofit status in 2016. After CEHE sued, the parties reached a settlement in December 2018.

Also in 2018, CEHE was put on probation by its accreditor for concerns around academic outcomes and misleading advertising.

In September 2019, CEHE announced it would be phasing out enrollment of new students at its physical campuses as it moved to online instruction. In October, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau began an investigation into the chain of colleges.